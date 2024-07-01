Jaguars' Ranked No. 1 In Completion Rate Due to Receiver Error in 2023
The Jacksonville Jaguars let self-inflicted errors define their 2023 season, with the Jaguars continuously stepping on their own feet during a 1-5 stretch to end the season.
Turnovers, missed assignments, missed blocks, missed tackles, missed throws, dropped catches, and blown coverages -- the Jaguars had it all. And unsurprisingly, it appears the Jaguars' mistakes led to them leading the NFL in one stat no team wants.
According to charting from Warren Sharp, the Jaguars' finished with the highest rate of incompletions due to receiver error in the NFL at 22%. Sharp explained this could mean a drop, going out of bounds, falling down during a route, and anything else that could lead to a receiver being the reason a pass isn't completed.
The Jaguars made big changes to the receiver room this offseason, swapping out Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, and Jamal Agnew for Gabriel Davis, Brian Thomas Jr., and Devin Duvernay. And while the Jaguars' receiver room will be remade, it remains to be seen how different the Jaguars' approach to the passing game is this fall.
"I don't think we tore everything down but probably took it to the studs and looked at it from the very beginning of ‘what have we been good at?’ and then trying to be really critical, why have we struggled with this. Is this something we've from the beginning of our building the scheme, terminology, what we're asking guys to what we're putting on game plans and calling in games. Does it all make sense?" Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said during OTAs.
"Is it all learnable, digestible? So, trying to be critical of that. Our goal is to win and not to go 9-8, not to be close, not to be a fringe contender. That's not the goal. The goal is to win. How can we help ourselves get there? And then look at throughout the off season and training camp how can we see growth in these things. Like we mentioned earlier, there is just a physicality that you lack through the off-season. If we're asking our guys to be physical but we can't do it in this time, what are the things we're going to hold them accountable for and try to get better through this time."