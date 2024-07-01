Jaguars' Ranked No. 1 In Completion Rate Due to Receiver Error in 2023

highest rate of incompletions due to receiver error:



22% - JAX

21% - LAR, TEN

20% - BAL, HOU, KC

19% - LV, SEA, MIN, DET, BUF

18% - DAL, LAC, CLE

17% - MIA, NYG, NE, DEN

16% - CIN, IND, TB, GB

15% - WAS, NO, ARI

14% - CAR, SF

13% - PHI, ATL, CHI, NYJ

12% - PIT



*2023 reg season