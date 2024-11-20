Jaguars' Rankings in Key Metrics Tells the Story
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on the receiving end of the media since their loss to the Detroit Lions, with many fans using the words "embarrassing" to describe the whole team's performance. With a bye week coming up for the Jaguars, here is how they rank on offense and defense compared to the rest of the NFL.
The Jaguars ended Week 11 ranked 29th in offensive production compared to the rest of the NFL. The only teams they rank above are the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots, and the Carolina Panthers.
The Jaguars offense, on average, puts up 290.8 total net yards per game, according to ESPN. The Jaguars rank 27th in average passing yards per game, with 189.2, and rank 25th in average rushing yards per game, with 101.6.
Scoring high points in games has been inconsistent for the Jaguars, and they rank 23rd compared to the rest of the NFL, averaging 18.9 points per game. While they are near the bottom of the ranks in offensive numbers, it does not get any better for Jacksonville's defensive rankings.
The Jaguars defense overall ranks dead last in the NFL, allowing 413.7 net yards per game. Luckily for the Jaguars, the Baltimore Ravens are behind them when it comes to defensive passing yards allowed. The Jaguars allow 273.8 average passing yards per game on average.
One strong part of the Jaguars defense has been their rushing defense. They rank 26th in rushing defense, having their opponents average 135.5 rushing yards per game. While there have been games where the Jaguars have lost to close margins, the team ranks 30th, with their opponents averaging 28.7 points per game.
In their recent game against the Detroit Lions, neither aspect of the Jaguars game was present in the 52-6 blowout. The Jaguar defense allowed the Lions to score on seven straight drives on the way to their worst loss in franchise history.
With Trevor Lawrence sidelined, Mac Jones, stepping in, has been unable to record much offensive production for the team. Jones has yet to throw a touchdown pass in the two starts for the Jaguars. He has also thrown for three interceptions before landing that touchdown pass as well.
