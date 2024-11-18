More Embarrassing History Made For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars were absolutely hammered by the Detroit Lions on Sunday, falling by a score of 52-6 to drop to 2-9 on the season.
It has been an absolutely disastrous 2024 campaign for the Jaguars, and against the Lions, they made some rather embarrassing history.
Detroit scored on every single drive, becoming the first team to achieve such a feat since 2000 (h/t The 33rd Team).
Leave it to the Jacksonville defense—which ranked last in the NFL heading into the Week 11 matchup—to put forth such a dreadful performance.
The Jaguars surrendered 645 yards of total offense (no, that is not a typo) to the Lions, which was a franchise record for Detroit.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 24-for-29 with 412 yards and four touchdowns, and both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams finished with over 100 yards receiving, going for 161 and 124 yards, respectively.
But it gets worse.
Jacksonville gave up 38 first downs to Detroit. It held the ball for just 21 minutes compared to 39 minutes for the Lions. The Jaguars ran just 46 total plays while Detroit registered 76.
You get the picture.
What's crazy is that Jacksonville's defense is talented. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker comprise one of the most lethal pass-rushing tandems in football. Foyesade Oluokun is a tackling machine. Arik Armstead is a big name up front. It also feels like the secondary shouldn't be this bad.
It's hard to figure out exactly what has gone wrong for the Jaguars.
Jacksonville's defense wasn't great last year, either, but it was at least respectable, giving up 21.8 points per game. This season? That number has ballooned to 28.7.
It's not just a matter of the anemic offense giving opponents short fields to work with, either, as the Jaguars also rank last in yards allowed.
Jacksonville definitely needs some sort of overhaul, whether it's changing the defensive scheme (which would involve sweeping coaching changes) or importing some new blood into the system.
Can you believe that the Jaguars were actually 8-3 at one point in 2023? Since then, they have gone just 3-14, and their porous defense has been a major reason why.
