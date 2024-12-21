Jaguars Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Striking Fear Into Opponents
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not had many bright spots this season or reasons to be hopeful for the future. However, if there has been one positive for the Jaguars this season, it has undoubtedly been the production and the rise of rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas was the Jaguars' first-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft. With three games remaining in the season, he is less than 50 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season.
He has proven to be one of the best decisions the Jaguars have made recently, especially after the number of unforeseen injuries the Jaguars have suffered this season. After his 10-catch, 105-yard performance against the New York Jets, Thomas has displayed staying power
The Jaguars will face the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. After having wide receiver Davante Adams on the team for multiple seasons and facing multiple teams with solid WRs, the Raiders are familiar with talented wide receivers.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has spent decades in the National Football League. Graham, who knows a talented wide receiver when he sees one, raved about Thomas and what he brings to the table.
"I mean, that damn school man, LSU. I mean, I don't know what to tell you. If my son, he doesn't play football now, but if he wants to play wide receiver, go to LSU, and then daddy will retire five years later. I mean, they're really good. They got a bunch of them; it's amazing. Because there's plenty of kids that have the athletic ability, the speed, you see all the numbers in the combine.
"But these dudes come here to this league, and they're just taking off, [Justin] Jefferson, [Ja’Marr] Chase, all these guys. I mean, [Malik] Nabers at the [New York] Giants. I mean, they're really good players. I mean, I'm sure they're probably competitive with one another. I mean, for me, I remember Odell [Beckham Jr.], it probably started there, and then Jarvis Landry. I mean, I'm sure they got Twitter, a group chat, or whatever. I mean, they're probably competitive because they're raising the bar each yea,r and they could play. So, I think this guy's doing a good job. He's doing a really good job. Really good job."
