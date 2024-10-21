Jaguars Rookie is Officially the Steal of the 2024 Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) have found some very special in rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The 23rd overall pick in last year's draft out of Louisiana State University has firmly established himself as not only one of the best rookie receivers this season, but in the entire league.
Thomas had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars 32-16 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday morning in the Week 7 London game. He was the top receiver of the day, including a 58-yard catch added to his resume.
It was the fourth game in his young career with 80+ receiving yards and reached 513 total receiving yards through his first seven games. That total ranks Thomas as a top-five pass catcher in the league in receiving yards.
There has been a satisfying connection between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rookie wide out early this season. Four of Lawrence's nine passing touchdowns have gone to Thomas. Even in losses, Lawrence and Thomas are hooking up for highlight plays every single week.
“I'm very pleased with how our chemistry has grown and how we continue to grow each and every game," Thomas said. "I mean, we just want to come out each and every game and just continue to get better. Keep pushing just to be the best that we can be as a team.”
The Jaguars earned a necessary win to give them some confidence heading into the middle of the season. Seeing the potential of what this team can be going forward, Thomas was asked about the mindset he has for this team.
“That's been the emphasis, sticking together and playing together," Thomas said. "Just playing for one another. Just coming out there even though we didn't have the start that we maybe wanted, just sticking together and keep playing. It will all fall together.”
Thomas will continue to shine for an offense that has struggled but is slowly getting better as the season progresses. In future weeks, watch for opposing defenses to make adjustments and plan to take Thomas out of the equation as a big play pass catcher.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@JaguarsOnSIand never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.