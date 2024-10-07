Jaguars Rookie Proves Why Team Drafted Him With Game-Winning Play
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little may be the smallest and youngest player in the locker room, but on Sunday he was able to shoulder the weight of the team in the biggest moment of his career.
The Jaguars' rookie kicker had an excellent day against the Indianapolis Colts in a 37-34 win, making all three of his field goal attempts. This included a 49-yard field goal with just 17 seconds left, a kick right down the uprights to give the Jaguars their first win of the season.
It was a pressure-filled moment in every way. The Jaguars' 21-year-old kicker could have folded in the moment. But instead, he came through for the franchise in his biggest moment yet, proving the Jaguars right for trusting a rookie with one of the most important spots on the roster.
“I think it's—I mean, it's pressure. But if you know Cam like we do, like I do, he kind of embraces that, honestly," Pederson said.
"And just an excellent kick. Happy for him to be able to do that. I think it's the reason why we drafted him, and that's the reason why he's here. So, hats off to him and the field goal team for finishing the game.”
The Jaguars have been searching for a long-term answer at kicker for the entirety of the Pederson era. Riley Patterson made a big kick in a playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, but he never had the leg strength to stick around for the future. Then the Brandon McManus experience in 2023 proved to just be too inconsistent, especially down the stretch.
Now the Jaguars have the youngest drafted kicker in NFL history ready to put the franchise on his right leg. And on Sunday, Little and the entire special teams unit did just that.
"I thought today was a really good complementary football game. Three aspects. We had a nice punt return in there. Cam [Little] with his kicks. Logan [Cooke] had a nice punt in there. Special teams did their part. The defense, obviously, came up huge. Travon [Walker], the three sacks today. The offense did their part. This is a really good complementary game today.”
