Jaguars Rookie Report: How Did the 2024 Class Do in Week 9?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of their 2024 rookie class, and each week we will be looking at exactly what the rookie group does on Sundays.
So, how did the Jaguars' rookies play in the 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday? We break it down below.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
Despite running the most snaps of any Jaguars' pass-catcher on Sunday, Brian Thomas Jr. was only targeted four times on Sunday and caught two for 22 yards. Thomas made a giant catch on 4th-and-13 to give the Jaguars some life on offense at the end of the game, but the Jaguars simply never got him going.
Was this by design due to his injury? This doesn't appear to be the case, because he still played plenty and even caught a screen in traffic. Instead, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said his lack of production had more to do with the Eagles' defense.
"If you specifically watch the football game and not follow the ball, you will see what Philly did in kind of normal-down situations. Some on third-down as they had a corner and a safety. So, they basically doubled BT. It's hard to throw the ball over there to a guy that's doubled," Pederson said.
DL Maason Smith (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
Maason Smith was inactive in Week 9 due to an ankle injury.
CB Jarrian Jones (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
Jarrian Jones played 28 coverage snaps for the Jaguars, allowing three catches for 25 yards on three targets. And while the play is far from his fault, he will be remembered in the highlight of Saquon Barkley's once in a lifetime hurdle.
OT Javon Foster (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
Javon Foster was a healthy scratch in Week 8.
DL Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, No. 116 overall)
Following a strong game a week ago, Jordan Jefferson played 15 snaps against the Eagles and split his time as a run (eight snaps) and pass-defender (seven snaps). Jefferson recorded the first sack of his career in Week 9.
CB De'Antre Prince (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
De'Antre Prince didn't play any defensive snaps on Sunday, largely because the Jaguars were completely healthy at cornerback during the contest.
RB Keilan Robinson (Round 5, No. 167 overall)
Keilan Robinson is on injured reserve.
K Cam Little (Round 6, No. 212 overall)
It was a quiet Sunday for Cam Little, who was only asked to kick one extra point attempt considering the Jaguars went for two on two different occasions.
EDGE Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236)
