Jaguars Rookie Report: How Did the 2024 Class Play in Week 1?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of their 2024 rookie class, and each week we will be looking at exactly what the rookie group does on Sundays.
So, how did the Jaguars' rookies play in the 20-17 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins? We break it down below.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
The Jaguars' top rookie had an excellent debut, catching all four of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown, along with burning All-Pro cornerback Tyson Campbell on a 41-yard pass interference penalty.
Thomas ranks No. 1 among all rookie receivers in yards per route run and is tied for third in receiving yards among rookies. He already looks better than advertised.
DL Maason Smith (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
Maason Smith played 41% of the snaps in Week 1, with Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's strategy of rotating defensive linemen in full effect. Half of Smith's snaps were as a run-defender so he didn't get a ton of chances to rush the passer.
He did draw a holding flag in the running game, however.
CB Jarrian Jones (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
Rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones played 17 snaps in his debut, with 13 of those snaps coming in coverage. According to NFL Pro and Next Gen Stats, Jones was targeted twice and allowed one catch for 10 yards, allowing a passer rating of 64.6. Jones also recorded a stop as a run defender.
OT Javon Foster (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
Javon Foster was a healthy scratch in Week 1.
DL Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, No. 116 overall)
Jordan Jefferson was a healthy scratch in Week 1.
CB De'Antre Prince (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
De'Antre Prince was one of only two active players to not play a single snap, alongside backup quarterback Mac Jones.
RB Keilan Robinson (Round 5, No. 167 overall)
Keilan Robinson is currently on the injured reserve list.
K Cam Little (Round 6, No. 212 overall)
Rookie sensation Cam Little had a nice debut in Miami. Little made both of his extra points and made his lone 53-yard field goal with ease.
EDGE Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236)
Myles Cole played just 10 snaps in his debut, but he did not record a stop, tackle, or pressure.
