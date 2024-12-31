Jaguars Rookie Star Thomas Jr Joins Another Elite Group
As if there was nothing more that Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr couldn't do, he found another way to pencil his name into the history books following the Jaguars win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.
As the game concluded, Thomas Jr joined an exclusive group of rookies with 1,100 yards or more with ten touchdowns catches in the Super Bowl era. The other three men he joined? Odell Beckham Jr, Ja'Marr Chase, and Randy Moss. His contributions all season long have gone under the radar given how the Jaguars have performed, but deep dives have shown how terrific Thomas Jr has been.
"He's lost there (Jacksonville), just like Brock Bowers is lost for the Raiders," Mike Florio said on Pro Football Talk. "He's had a great year, and this is a guy that might make that job more attractive if and when Doug Pederson is fired."
Thomas Jr, to be exact, has totaled 1,179 receiving yards this season on 80 catches, and has averaged 14.7 yards per reception in 16 games played. While the Jaguars season has not been saved from Thomas Jr's production, his production has shown that there is still a reason to believe in the future that is developing in Jacksonville.
The addition of Thomas Jr has been an immediate impact for the Jaguars, as he has already greatly passed the leader in receiving yards for the Jaguars last season, Calvin Ridley. Ridley totaled 1,016 receiving yards in 2023, and the young stud has filled in nicely after Ridley's departure.
"The mission is never accomplished. Gotta keep pushing forward each and every day," Thomas Jr said in his post game reflection. "It is super important going into the last game and next season with momentum."
Like Florio said, Jacksonville may be a high end landing spot for any free agent when looking at the development of the young players. While the team is in the rut when it comes to locking in a long-term head coach, the promise Thomas Jr gives alone may be enough to reel in some extra depth.
