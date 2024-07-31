Jaguars' Ryan Nielsen Describes What Next Step Looks Like For Travon Walker
On a defense full of high-ceiling athletes on the verge of breakout seasons, there is none more important on the Jaguars' defense than Travon Walker.
The former No. 1 pick hit 10 sacks last year thanks to a surging finish at the end of the 2023 season, increasing his impact week in and week out despite the Jaguars' skid.
So naturally, the next question for Walker is what's next? And there is nobody better fit to answer that question than Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
“Well, he had a pretty good year last year and just to raise his game just that much more. Complete. Complete player. What's a complete player on the defensive line, right? Ability to stop the run, not be single-blocked," Nielsen said this week. "One of the base rules of our defense is we never trade one-for-one. Consistently get off the block, play a gap and a half, those type of things, which he is more than capable."
The book on Walker coming out of college was that he was a supremely gifted athlete who would take time to develop as a pass-rusher. And while Walker has improved by leaps and bounds in that regard through two seasons, there is still another level to hit.
"Then continue to develop as a pass rusher. A little bit more power, a little bit more of a plan, getting off the countertype, get to level, counter back. Don't just continue to run around," Nielsen said.
"Then for him, just the next step mentally, kind of become a little bit more of a leader. Really good football player, fantastic person, but he can be more in that leadership role. Leadership is action, not positioning. So, continuing to do it and the guys will say, ‘Hey, great practice player, he shows up every day, same type of guy.’ Continue to do those things, just raise your game just a little bit more.”
“Again, I think the scheme is really going to help Travon, going to help Josh [Hines-Allen], going to utilize the strengths of both of those players," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.
"I think it’s the reason why we drafted Travon and the reason why Josh is here and why we extended Josh. I mean, it’s their skill set get after quarterbacks. The two of them together is a pretty good group in this league and I just think the changes we’ve made, --they’re going to benefit form that.”