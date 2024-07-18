Jaguars Set to Induct Tom Coughlin Into Pride of the Jaguars in Week 5
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back on Coughlin Time in Week 5, with the team officially set to honor the first -- and best -- head coach in franchise history.
During the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars will officially induct Coughlin into the Pride of the Jaguars at halftime. Coughlin will be the first Jaguars coach ever inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.
“Everywhere I go and from every comment I read – it’s apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars’ players in throwback uniforms,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “That persistence paid off and our uniforms reminiscent of the team's early years are back by popular demand, just in time for the 30th season and, in particular, the Pride of the Jaguars induction of our inaugural head coach, Tom Coughlin.”
"In the Oct. 6 contest against the Colts, the franchise’s first head coach, Coughlin, will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in a halftime ceremony on the field. Coughlin was the Jaguars head coach from 1995 to 2002. During that span, the Jaguars produced four winning seasons, four playoff appearances, two division titles and two AFC Championship game appearances," the Jaguars said in a release.
Coughlin became the first-ever Jaguars head coach after the expansion franchise was awarded to the city, eventually coaching the team for eight years and leading them to four playoff appearances. From 1996-1999, the Jaguars went to the playoffs four times and went 45-19 in the regular season, the best run in franchise history. During that span, the Jaguars went 11-5 twice and a franchise-best 14-2.
Coughlin ended his Jaguars head coaching career with a 68-60 regular-season record and a 4-4 record in the playoffs. Coughlin is tied for the most wins in franchise history and has the best winning percentage of any head coach in franchise history.
Coughlin was hired as the Jaguars' top front office executive in 2017 and helped mold Jacksonville into a 10-6 football team that made it all the way to the AFC Championship game