Jaguars' Shad Khan: 'Could Ask For Anyone Better' Than Trevor Lawrence
Speaking publicly for the first time since handing Trevor Lawrence the largest contract in franchise history, Jaguars owner Shad Khan explained why he was happy to lock up the team's franchise quarterback ahead of training camp.
"“Yeah, I think you need all of that. I think we're sitting in this building, you're looking at that.
Expectation should be up, too, that for us winning, winning now, is an expectation. Obviously, I've talked to Trevor a lot over the last few years. Really the COVID year before the draft," Khan said on Wednesday at an event to celeberate the Jaguars' stadium proposal passing.
"I think he represents the city, he represents the Jaguars. Couldn't ask for anyone better. Obviously, I was hoping that would get done before this, and I'm glad it did get done.”
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick earlier in June, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
"I was comfortable to committing a long time ago, and I told him that. But it's not my decision. I think these aren't things I want to impose. I want the coaches to believe that, I want GM, the personnel people to believe that and really be vested in it. So I think -- I am sharing that with you today because it's done deal," Khan said. "But I didn't tip my hand to any of these people till they told me why they were sold on Trevor. From Doug Pederson to the coaching staff all the way. I mean, our quarterback coach here had worked with some of the greatest quarterbacks, and Trent obviously. So I listened to all that stuff. That kind of reinforced some of it. But I mean, I'm telling you, from the very first time, I mean this was Covid. I met him on Zoom and there was a lot of noise on some of the background stuff. And I mean, he was steadfast. And he told me then the very first time, he only had one goal in life that whoever drafts him, he'd like to finish his career there."
"It's pretty cool. And I mean, they're big part of the community. And I mean, as I said earlier, I mean he, Josh Allen and some of these players, I mean their DNA is kind of woven into the city and that's what you want. I mean, now they got to win, okay. But the rest of this stuff is all, it's really important."
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.