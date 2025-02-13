Jaguars' Shad Khan's Property Group Buys Land For Game Day Impact
With the Jacksonville Jaguars preparing to kick off construction on their 'Stadium of the Future' renovations this month, owner Shad Khan's property group has also struck a deal to buy land near the team's facilities. The land will be used for future game day parking.
According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, Khan's Iguana Investments Florida LLC purchased two properties from the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Association for $15.12 million earlier this month.
"Iguana says it plans are to use the property for parking at Jaguars games and other events. It is expected to increase parking at the Sports Complex to 1,600 spaces. The team is renovating EverBank into the “Stadium of the Future.”," the Jacksonville Daily Record said.
The Jaguars had their plans for a renovated stadium approved by the City of Jacksonville this past summer, while the NFL's owners then gave their stamp of approval during owners meetings this fall.
According to 1st DownTown Jacksonville, a timeline for an approved stadium proposal is as follows:
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
In short, the Jaguars would be able to play in Jacksonville for two of the three years of construction. While some predicted the Jaguars would play multiple seasons outside of Jacksonville, the Jaguars determined months ago that they will play just one.
“I actually looked at that as an exciting part of this. My wife, been in the military, born in the Philippines, moved all over her childhood. I've moved around a lot through this process and my career here. We're kind of used to that, honestly. We embrace that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last month at his introductor press conference. "
To try to bring home wins to Jacksonville, that is important, to protect our home turf. It's going to be a little bit different. It's going to be a little complicated over the next few years. But if we don't embrace that, then we have no shot, right? If we can go start to build something that people are really proud of over these next two years, in year three, wherever we're playing, we want people to come. And then to go into this next one that we're coming into, I mean, the sky's the limit. That's something that we're excited about.”
