Jaguars' Shad Khan Throws Shade Toward Jets' Aaron Rodgers
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the face of the franchise and the most important piece moving into the future.
That doesn't mean that Khan is about to let Lawrence start making major decisions for the franchise, however.
Speaking to media on Monday after firing head coach Doug Pederson, Khan was asked what kind of influence Lawrence will have on the search for Pederson's replacement. And in his response, Khan made sure to draw comparisons to a power-hungry quarterback who has made decision after decision for his franchise in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
In short, Khan does not want or expect for Lawrence to start wielding that kind of power at EverBank Stadium and the Miller Electric Center.
“I talk to the players regularly. I don’t want to identify Trevor on anyone else by name, but [I do] listen to what’s going to make them successful. But this isn’t, let’s be clear, a second coming of [Jets QB] Aaron Rodgers 2.0.," Khan said.
"We’re going to do the right thing for the team and obviously our goal is if Trevor doesn’t get better, if the other players don’t get better, we’re not going to win. So, the coaches coming in know who our foundational players are and have to be committed to making them better.”
While Lawrence himself won't be the one picking the Jaguars' next head coach, it is evident to all that the presence of Lawrence is going to play a key role in the search for Pederson's replacement.
Pederson was hired to help take Lawrence to the next level, which he appeared to do in 2022. 2023 and 2024 were marred by injuries to Lawrence, however, which played a large factor in Pederson's ultimate demise.
I think, obviously, we set out with a plan, and then sometimes that gets a little derailed with injury as the season goes and offensively, it affected us," Pederson said on Sunday.
"We missed a lot of our weapons on offense. Quite honestly, it's two years in a row our quarterback hasn't been healthy, and that's something we've got to make sure that he stays healthy, and he will. He knows that. He sees it and understands that."
