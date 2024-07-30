Jaguars Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman Rasheem Green
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added to their edge depth, reportedly signing veteran defensive end Rasheem Green.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the signing. Green is the second player the Jaguars have reportedly signed on Tuesday, joining a fellow former Seattle Seahawks veteran in Tanner Muse.
Green, 27, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 79 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In four years with Seattle, he appeared in 53 games and started 24, recording 13.5 sacks, 94 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
Green played in 16 games for the Texans in 2022, recording 3.5 sacks in the process. In 2023, he appeared in 17 games for the Chicago Bears and recorded two sacks.
In addition to Green and Muse, the Jaguars also signed defensive end Raymond Johnson. Johnson recorded a sack with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He spent time with the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers the last two seasons and will now enter training camp looking to carve out a spot in the Jaguars' defense.
To make room on the roster, the Jaguars released undrafted free agent defensive lineman Andre Carter and undrafted free agent linebacker Trey Kiser.
The Jaguars will kick off their seventh training camp practice on Wednesday.