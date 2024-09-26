Jaguars Spiraling, But Lawrence Has Simple Solution
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the brink of an 0-4 start to the season as they head to Houston this Sunday.
What began with so much promise quickly spiraled into turmoil after a late-game collapse against the Miami Dolphins, poor execution against the Cleveland Browns, and a straight-up embarrassment against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
0-4 would be a death sentence for a team that had sky-high expectations entering the season from owner Shad Khan. Win now. The best team in franchise history. Heading into Houston, the Jaguars are more than desperate for their first win of the season.
Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters he doesn't feel the need for rah-rah speeches. He also said he doesn't feel the need to "say much" to the team about the importance of this week. Frustration is at a high, but franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is keeping his head.
"Obviously we're frustrated and the game the other night was just a disaster on pretty much every level. But we still have the confidence in our group, our coaches, our team. That's not going to change and that can't change," Lawrence told reporters on Wednesday. "I think that's when you have problems, when you lose that confidence and start pointing fingers and there's been none of that. So, we're staying together and that's just the message: just stick together. Just remember to have fun too. Situations like this a lot of times make you get tight and tense and be on your details and be locked in and we’ve got to prepare the right way and put everything into it during the week.
"But also have fun, we're playing a game, and we have an opportunity to do things that not many people get to do. So, keeping that perspective and let that relax you, let you play better. Not to say that it doesn't matter because it does, and we take a lot of pride in it. But you also do have to have the perspective. I think that helps you play better and looser because you want to go out there and fly around and not be thinking about everything and be able to go play free.”
