Jaguars' Star Reacts to Shad Khan's Sky-High Expectations
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made it clear what he expects to see in 2024: winning.
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. "For us, winning now is the expectation." So really I have been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight," Khan told the team in the team-produced 'The Hunt' series, filmed at the start of training camp.
For star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen, Khan's expectations aren't a form of pressure or demands. It is instead the confirmation of the confidence Khan has in a team that he has invested in on and off the field, and the confidence Hines-Allen would hope he has.
"You know he's invested, you know, more than anybody else in this organization. You know his expectation is to win each and every year. So you know for us, we have to do our part," Hines-Allen said on Monday.
Khan made it clear in June that he expects the Jaguars to contend for the playoffs after back-to-back 9-8 seasons. Now, Khan has said it to the faces in the locker room and on the coaching staff.
After investments on the field in extensions for Hines-Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and Tyson Campbell, along with multiple big free-agency classes, and investments off the field in the Miller Electric Center and the Stadium of the Future, it is clear Khan now expects production.
"You know he's done his part in getting us what we need to be successful. And now it just, again, it's always, it is really all the players, you know. If we can unify as one, offensively, defensively, special teams, you know, we can get the job done," Hines-Allen said.
"We have the pieces and you know, so for him, it's, you know, just got to make it work. But you know, hopefully he does believe that, and I know he does. And he gives us all the faith and confidence that we can go out there and play fast as well."
The first chance the Jaguars will get to prove this will be Sunday in Miami, with the Jaguars set to open their season vs. the Dolphins at 1 p.m.
