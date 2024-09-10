Jaguars Star Will "Miss Some Time" After Week 1 Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have good news on the injury front on Monday.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said star cornerback Tyson Campbell "is going to miss some time," after a hamstring injury against the Miami Dolphins. Campbell left the game in the second half and did not return.
Pederson did not say what a potential timeline looks like for Campbell, who dealt with hamstring injuries throughout the 2023 season.
“I'm not going to put him in a box that way. I'm not going to put any expectations on it. We're just going to let him go week-to-week and see where he comes," Pederson said.
Campbell, the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, missed Weeks 7 and 8 last year due to a hamstring injury, eventually returning to the lineup in Week 10 after the bye week. Campbell then missed Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 15. And when Campbell was in the lineup, he was far from his 100 percent self.
After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.
As for who will replace Ramsey in the lineup, the Jaguars will likely turn to either third-year cornerback Montaric Brown or third-round pick Jarrian Jones.
“We'll see. Yeah, we'll see how the week goes, what the plan is going to be and how Ryan [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] wants to handle that," Pederson said.
Brown could be given the slight not over Jones due to his experience, with Brown replacing Campbell in the starting lineup at times during Campbell's 2023 injuries.
With that said, the Jaguars took Jones with a third-round pick for a reason. The Florida State product held his own against the Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running stride for stride with Hill downfield on the first drive of the game and providing solid coverage.
With Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper prepared to visit EverBank Stadium in Week 2, the Jaguars will need one of Brown or Jones to step up. On the other side, the Jaguars will have veteran cornerback Ronald Darby. Darnell Savage will play nickel.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.