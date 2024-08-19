Jaguars Stat of the Week: Tank Bigsby's Progress
How much can one offseason do for a player? Just ask Jaguars’ running back Tank Bigsby. Few know the answer to that question better than him.
To put it lightly, the Jaguars tailback had an adversity filled rookie season. Relegated behind star back Travis Etienne, Tank Bisgby didn’t get many looks with the starting offense last season. When he did, it certainly didn’t go as planned.
Bigsby became the face of much fan resentment as he was involved in several turnovers off the jump, leading many to immediately distrust the rookie. It’s said that first impressions matter. For Bigsby, that statement couldnt ring any more true.
Now, Bisgby enters his sophomore season walking a path of redemption with eyes on making the most of his opportunities during training camp and the preseason. Thus far, he’s done that and more.
Throughout camp, he’s been someone the Jaguars could rely on in the backfield. He’s a tough runner and that trait has been on full display. Bigsby fights for every single yard and has garnered notice from coaches, teammates, reporters and fans alike.
For Bigsby, this truly feels like a fresh start. He’s doing everything to learn and move on from his rookie struggles. He’s not the same player he was just a season ago.
Through two preseason games, Bisgby has rushed for 65 yards on 13 occasions, averaging five yards per carry. That’s not this week’s stat of the week, however.
This is.
Tank Bisgby is gaining 4.77 yards after contact per attempt.
Of Bisgby’s 65 yards, 62 have come after contact. In addition to his tough running, Bisgby has also forced three missed tackles and caught four balls for 18 yards. He’s been the team’s most successful runner and has a chance to see an increase in snaps this season. It’s hard to imagine Etienne replicating the 325 touches he saw last season.
“I think Tank has a bigger role this year, going into Year 2. It’s something that we’ve been looking at. We definitely know we gotta take a little bit off of Travis [Etienne] and keep him healthy for an entire season… I think Tank’s role can definitely increase, especially in those short yardage situations,” said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.
Last season, Bigsby managed just 132 yards on 50 carries, a 2.6-yard average. Abhorrent run-blocking aside, that figure still didn’t do any justice for Bigsby last season. Now, it’s time for a new season and a new Bigsby.
Tackle Anton Harrison spoke after the Bucs game about the young runner and the adversity Bigsby has faced, “"Last year, he was down on himself a little bit. He knew and I knew what he could do. He made a promise he would do it this year."
So far, the promise has been kept. That said, it’s still only the preseason and there’s still a full season of football left to be played. Luckily for Jacksonville, Travis Etienne has remained healthy the last two seasons. But at any moment, Bigsby must be prepared for a larger role.
Even so, it seems the sentiment regarding the former Auburn Tiger has done a complete 180. Bigsby has certainly been putting in the work to make that very thing happen. Through adversity comes resilience and progression.
This season, Bisgby has a promise to keep.