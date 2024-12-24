Jaguars Stock Report: Who is Rising After Raiders Loss?
The Jacksonville Jaguars took another tough loss on the chin in Week 16, losing 19-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their ninth one-score loss of the season.
When it comes to a loss against the NFL's previously worst team, there are few -- if any -- positives to draw from. With that said, there are a few members of the roster who did themselves favors with their performances on Sunday.
So, which Jaguars are trending up after the loss and which have their stock pointing down? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Maason Smith and Arik Armstead
It was a good day for the Jaguars' defensive tackle duo on Sunday, which is not something that has been said very often in 2024. Arik Armstead and Maason Smith combined for six pressures, five defensive stops and two sacks on Sunday, having their best game as a duo this season and showing the type of disruption the Jaguars have been missing all season.
Andrew Wingard
Sunday was the first time Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard has played more than a handful of snaps on defense this season, and the long-time safety made the most of his time on the field. Wingard was targeted six times but allowed just two completions for 12 yards, while also recording three pass breakups in the process. He should get more snaps over the last two weeks, but it is clearly too late for that to change much,
Brian Thomas Jr.
What more is there to say about the best rookie wide receiver in Jaguars history? Brian Thomas Jr. had another huge day against the Raiders, showing serious developments in his route-running. He has been destroying man coverage all season and did it again with ease against the Raiders on Sunday en route to hitting 1,000 yards on the season.
Stock Down
Devin Lloyd
It wasn't a strong day in coverage for the Jaguars' starting middle linebacker. Third-year veteran Devin Lloyd was targeted four times according to NextGenStats, allowing four receptions for 34 yards and a 102.1 passer rating. An early fourth-quarter completion on third-down by the Raiders offense came at the expense of Lloyd, with the play acting as a turning point for the Jaguars' defense.
Mac Jones
After taking a big step forward in the previous week, Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones seemingly took two backward on Sunday. He missed an open Brian Thomas Jr. on a potential touchdown early in the game and then attempted a check-down pass on 4th-and-11 on the final offensive play, with Jones' target being tackled several yards short of the first-down marker.
