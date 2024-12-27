Jaguars' Tank Bigsby Reveals Team's Mindset
Nearly all of the Jacksonville Jaguars losses this season has come by seven points or less. The Jaguars have struggled to find success in moments of all kinds, both big and small.
While the Jaguars have played better over the past few weeks, there is still plenty of room for the Jaguars to improve over the final two weeks of the season.
The Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans for the second time his season, and the second time in roughly a month. Jacksonville will have their hands full as they have lost two consecutive games, and it is nearly impossible.
"The Titans and Jaguars might as well be the same team with the same record in the AFC South," Iyer said. "This is a really a coin flip in a matchup between former Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, who didn't deliver before Christmas, and former Patriots QB Mac Jones, who also didn't win last week. Flip a coin and it lands on the home team.
Iyer predicts the Jaguars beat the Titans for a second time this season and do so by a score of 23-20.
Although their record does not show it, the Jaguars have played relative well over the last few weeks. It could be argued that they had played solid in many of the weeks they lost in losing efforts.
Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby noted that the Jaguars' focus is about as good as it can get. While he may be right, the Jaguars' previous few weeks say otherwise, as Jacksonville has continued to lose games.
Still, Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby insists the team is still locked in and fighting hard for Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.
“I feel like [our focus] been as good as it could be," Bigsby said. "We're coming in and trying to stay focused, laser-focused, keeping each other playing for each other first. So, I feel like the focus has been there. Coach [Head Coach Doug Pederson] has been doing a good job with that. So, I feel like everybody's been focused and just tried to lock into the little details of work and all that stuff. But everything else, everything’s good.”
