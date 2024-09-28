Jaguars-Texans: 5 Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are already in must-win mode.
After an 0-3 start, the Jaguars need a win in the worst way against the Houston Texans as they open AFC South play on the road.
Which Jaguars will be the most critical in the pursuit of their first win of the season? We break it down below.
Ventrell Miller
The best and most consistent Jaguars player in 2024 has been linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, which means his injury and first missed start as a Jaguars leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the defense.
The Jaguars have always been high on Miller, though, who impressed throughout training camp and who has played 51 snaps over the first three weeks.
Miller has made a few plays in limited reps and has been a plus-player in coverage, showing off athleticism and instincts in coverage.
There are a lot of reasons to think Sunday could be a key day for Miller, who has the chance to show whether he is another example of the Jaguars' draft-and-develop strategy.
Josh Hines-Allen
Sunday's game will be yet another round of the classic heavyweight battles between Josh Hines-Allen and Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil has once again proven to be one of the NFL's top left tackles in 2024, allowing just two pressures through two games according to Pro Football Focus.
In terms of pure talent, Sunday may be a true test of the Texans' best vs. the Jaguars' best.
The Jaguars were able to get after Stroud a bit in their road win against Houston last year, largely because Hines-Allen had one of the best games of his career and dominated his reps against Tunsil in the final stages of the game.
If the Jaguars' defense is to have a chance on Sunday, it will likely come from the gargantuan battle on the edge.
Anton Harrison
One of Jacksonville's most important players in the future, right tackle Anton Harrison has not had to start to 2024 that many expected. After dominant performances in the preseason, Harrison has allowed nine pressures to start the season per Pro Football Focus.
Harrison looked like one of the NFL's ascending young tackles a year ago, leaving his struggling first three weeks a bit of a mystery.
It doesn't get any easier for Harrison in terms of matchups this week. The Texans rank No. 1 in pressure rate to start the season according to NextGenStats. Danielle Hunter leads the NFL in pressures with 20 and Will Anderson is No. 2 with 19.
Simply put, this is the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL and Harrison will have to be at his best.
Ronald Darby
While the Texans will be without Tank Dell, Houston will still have Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs on the perimeter.
Collins has looked like a dominant weapon on the perimeter over the last two seasons and the Jaguars will have their hands full covering him through four quarters with man coverage considering his blend of athleticism, size and physicality.
With Tyson Campbell injured and Darnell Savage questionable due to his quad injury, Ronald Darby is set to be the Jaguars' top potential option to slow down the Texans' passing game.
Darby is a trusted veteran who is doing a lot on an island in the Jaguars' secondary, and he will be firmly under the microscope on Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence
Nobody needs a better game on Sunday than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 pick is in the second eight-game losing streak of his career after a similar start in 2021, but the difference this time is Lawrence is no longer a rookie under Urban Meyer.
Lawrence is a fourth-year starter and one of the highest-paid players in the NFL this time around.
If Lawrence can produce in a big moment against a tough Texans team. he can do a lot to earn back the goodwill of national pundits and the Jaguars' faithful. Lawrence is still capable of coming through in big moments, and he can do plenty for himself and the Jaguars if he can come through in this one.
