Jaguars Still Searching for Answers After 2nd Loss in a Row
The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to have been close to success but failed multiple times this season, in various ways. However, more times than not, they have failed to do secure a win.
The fact that the Jaguars are close proves they are on the right track, but the fact that they have lost so many close games proves a disconnect between the players and the coaching staff.
Despite the team's 3-12 record and embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson insisted he and his coaching staff have been too thorough with them.
“I think I have been able to get through to them," Pederson said. "I think what happens sometimes is players, having been there before and being on teams that sometimes—and I haven't been on many teams or coached many teams that go through this—but I think sometimes you look to do more than what we ask you to do. You take things into your own hands from time to time, and I'm not saying guys are going off the reservation or anything like that, but sometimes it adds to our situation. We just ask them to do their job. If they try to cover for somebody or they try to anticipate a play that's coming at them and it's not there, and so they're out of position.
"I just think sometimes they're trying to make plays and trying to spark your team. It's obviously something that, yeah, when it happens, it's a great play and great instincts and all that, but for us right now we've just got to continue to just work on just doing what we're asked to do. When we do, great things happen, good things happen, good plays happen, and we've got to be able to get more of that out of our guys.”
Pederson has the right to feel however he pleases, but some things are undeniable. For the Jaguars, those things are the fact that their roster needs help and arguably better coaching.
The Jaguars have a long way to go to get where they want to be. However, to get there, they must be honest and take accountability for their situation.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.