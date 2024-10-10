Jaguars to Have Secret Weapon For Week 6?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been without elite tight end Evan Engram since the Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Hampered by a hamstring, Engram's absence has hamstrung the Jaguars' passing attack thus far.
In Engram's absence, second-year tight end Brenton Strange has filled the role admirably. Strange has 12 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He has a 55.6 percent success percentage. Getting Engram back to pair with Strange could make the vertical attack even more efficient.
Engram is a modern tight end through and through -- he is an excellent downfield pass catcher with the ability to challenge even the best safeties, forget about a one-on-one matchup with a linebacker.
Strange is similar. Together, offensive coordinator Press Taylor could have the option of implementing more 12 personnel sets (two tight end formations) to maximize the effectiveness of both. It would be a welcome wrinkle to an offense that has sputtered in the passing game for the most part in 2024.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence recently discussed the impact of having both tight ends active. Paried with Luke Farrell, the Jaguars offense has an opportunity to really stretch the field and dominate in the red zone.
"It'll be great," Lawrence said. "Obviously, we’ve been trying to work Evan back in and hopefully, everything goes well this week and he's able to get out there. Still early in the week now. There's still some time. But yeah, I mean, if he can go, obviously he's a huge part of our offense and hasn't been out there the last month or so, so we've definitely missed him and the type of player he is, you're always going to. So, it'll be great to get him back involved. I think just all the things that he does well, obviously with the ball in his hands, down the field, his speed is a threat. It really just, one, getting him the ball would be great.
"But also, like you said, opening other people up. He's just another threat to cover. I thought, like you said, after the game and past few weeks, I thought that Brenton has done a great job filling in and making the plays that come his way. I thought he's done an awesome job. So just keep building off that. Luke [TE Luke Farrell] too. I mean, we’ve got a good room that's done a nice job. So, we’ve just got to keep building off that and get those guys going.”
