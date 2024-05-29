Jaguars' Tony Khan Donates $100k and Neck Brace to Rich Eisen and St. Jude Charity
One of the most viral moments of the 2024 NFL Draft weekend came when the cameras tuned into the Jacksonville Jaguars' war room.
From there, the entire NFL community saw Jaguars Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan, son of owner Shad Khan, sporting a neck brace after he was attacked on an episode of All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite on the night before the draft.
On an episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Khan thanked Rich Eisen for bringing awareness to his neck brace and plight during the draft. In doing so, he auctioned the neck brace off, bought it himself for $100k, and pledged the money to Eisen's "Run Rich Run" charity benefiting St. Judes.
As for the brace itself, it will remain on set along with its minted autograph from Khan.
Khan has spent the last several years running AEW while also maintaining a role as a top executive with the Jaguars. Khan could be seen in the war room with the brace on himself for the entirety of the draft, after which he continued his long tradition of seeking out undrafted free agents to sign.
The Jaguars and AEW have cross-promoted several times over the years. After Khan's attack by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on Dynamite, Shad Khan appeared in the ring distressed over the beat down on his son. Former Jaguars coaches Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong also appeared on AEW's 'Double or Nothing' pay-per-view in 2021, an occurence that has yet to be repeated.