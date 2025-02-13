Jaguars Tony Khan Weighs in On Liam Coen Hire, Future
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already had one of the most eventful offseasons of any team in the NFL. And if all goes right, it could go down as one of the most impactful offseasons in franchise history.
The Jaguars made the decisive move to fire former head coach Doug Pederson on Jan. 6, and former general manager Trent Baalke joined him a few weeks later.
Since then, the Jaguars have hired a new head coach in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. They have also added a key voice to the front office by hiring Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
For Jaguars owner and chief football strategy officer Tony Khan, it is a time of positivity for the Jaguars. The team has long felt like they are more talented on paper than their record has shown, and 2025 is the time to show it.
"Well, we have a lot of great things coming up. I mean, it's a lot of important things. Right now. Our new coach, Liam Coen is putting a great staff together. We have a great young roster of players and players that have come in that really, a lot of them have had some success with the Jaguars and other places," Khan told Sports Illustrated during Super Bowl week.
"And I really believe we can build and grow. We have a great young core at the Jaguars, and I think the future is really bright. And with Liam Coen and the staff Liam's putting together right now, fantastic coaches from all different backgrounds. I think it's going to be really, really great. So we're building and I think that's the next step right now."
The energy and overall enthusiasm around the Miller Electric Center facility and EverBank Stadium are surely higher now than they have been in some time. The Jaguars have a host of young talent on the roster that is clearly on the brink of meeting their potential, but it just didn't happen in 2024.
With Coen now leading the franchise on the sidelines, the hope is he can quickly take his lumps as a rookie head coach and help the Jaguars become a winning franchise. If he can turn around a 4-13 team in one offseason, then the Jaguars will have clearly found the right man for the job.
