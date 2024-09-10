Jaguars' Top Draft Pick Nominated For Rookie of the Week
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Thomas, who caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, is nominated alongside Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, and Tennessee Titans returner Jha'Quan Jackson.
Thomas' first-career touchdown was a 14-yard catch from Trevor Lawrence, with the No. 23 pick getting both feet in bounds in the corner of the end zone -- a play the Jaguars repeatedly failed to make last year.
"That was a special play," Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said in the locker room on Monday.
Definitely the best play of the day offensively. Best throw I have seen in a while, on just anticipation. Just credit to Trev and BT. BT, since day one he walked in here and he has been locked in and trying to get better. Working through things, just finding his way, finding his footing in this league."
Throughout the game, the Jaguars saw their rookie receiver shadowed by All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Engram said the tape revealed exactly how much attention the Dolphins paid to the rookie receiver.
"You watch the tape, their defense had a lot of respect for 7. You got that type of speed and big-play capability, and they have to respect it. Just says a lot about him and his ability and just for him to be a rookie, it is only up from here too. So it says a lot."
Thomas never backed down from Ramsey, with the reserved rookie even jawing back and forth with Ramsey after he drew a 41-yard pass interference to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown of the game.
"I have no idea. I don't know what he was saying. Good to see that come out of BT," Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis said in the locker room on Monday. "He played hard and he had a great effort on run plays and obviously in the pass game, so it was definitely fun to watch. "
