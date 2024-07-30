Jaguars' Travis Etienne Ranked No. 6 RB in Madden NFL 25
It has been quite the offseason for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Etienne has begun to receive recognition this offseason as one of the NFL's top backs. He was ranked No. 10 in ESPN's poll of NFL coaches, scouts and executives, and now he has been ranked the No. 6 running back in this year's Madden NFL 25.
Etienne finished 2023 with 1,008 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns, while also catching 58 passes for 476 yards and a touchdown.
Etienne posted at least two rushing touchdowns in three straight games from Week 5 to Week 7. He became the first player in franchise history to record multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games in a season.
Etienne recorded 1,484 scrimmage yards in 2023, joining Maurice Jones-Drew as the only Jaguars to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in their first two active NFL seasons. Etienne is the third player in Jaguars history to record 1,300 scrimmage yards in consecutive seasons.
"We're kind of making the pushes as a run unit of just understanding the targeting with everything. The way we target certain blocks is going to determine where we think the ball will go," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said last week.
"Now, we want to be very disciplined in the reads that we're giving him with the run game. Then, we're trying to overexpose him in the pass game. Give him a ton of different of things that he's got to do, that he's got to see a lot of reps because the more they're in those situations, the more we're gaining trust in them, the more they're gaining trust in themselves, and more importantly the quarterbacks are gaining trust in those guys."