Jaguars' Travon Walker, Josh Allen Attend Maxx Crosby's & Von Miller's Pass-Rush Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars' pass-rushing duo of Josh Allen and Travon Walker are working to get better ahead of training camp.
Both Allen and Walker were attendees of 'Sack Summit', the annual pass-rushing camp held in Las Vegas and hosted by Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby, Buffalo Bills' defensive end Von Miller, and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan.
"The Sack Summit is a annual event that brings together the NFL's top pass rushers. Held over two days in June, traditionally in Las Vegas, NV, this summit offers a unique chance for players from different teams to "link and learn" in a supportive environment," the camp's site reads.
"They exchange skills, knowledge, techniques in addition to participating in on-field drills / workouts and film sessions with some of the best to ever sack the Quarterback. Additionally, they mentor emerging defensive talents. The event fosters strong bonds among players of all ages and backgrounds."
Other attendees of the event include Brian Burns, Kwity Paye, Bryce Huff, Nolan Smith, Ed Oliver, Jermaine Johnson, Dallas Turner, Matthew Judon, Tyree Wilson, Daron Payne, and Laiatu Latu.
Before Lawrence, Allen signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.