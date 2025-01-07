Jaguars' Trent Baalke Addresses Retirement Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is getting another bite at the apple.
Baalke was officially retained by Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Monday, the same day Khan made the decision to fire head coach Doug Pederson. As things stand today, Baalke appears primed to play a key role in the future of the franchise.
But throughout the 2024 -- and even 2023 season -- rumors swirled that Baalke was considering stepping away from his post entirely in favor of retirement. On Monday, Baalke was asked directly about the retirement rumors.
“The only discussion I would have if I was going to have a discussion like that would be with my wife. So, that's not been on the table," Baalke said, putting to rumor to rest.
"I think when you're in these jobs, there's a lot of thoughts that cross your mind. My focus is on getting this thing, this ship righted. In order to do that, you’ve got to be fully in. You can't have one foot in, one foot out, and that's what I intend to do.”
Baalke is set to enter his fifth season as Jaguars general manager, a tenure that has seen the Jaguars make the playoffs once and have back-to-back 9-8 seasons that were sandwiched between a three-win and a four-win season.
Despite the lack of overwhelming success on the field, Baalke said on Monday that he was not necessarily surprised by Khan's decision to keep him in his role. And listening to Khan speak on Monday, it seemed clear that it might not have even been a tough decision for Khan to decide between Baalke and Pederson. Once again, Khan ended up siding with his long-time general manager and football confidant in favor of his coach.
“I don't know if ‘surprised’ is the right word. Ultimately, that's not my decision. That's the decision of ownership," Baalke said.
"I certainly respect the decision that's been made and don't take the job lightly. The real fact—the bottom line is we weren't productive on the field. We didn't win enough games, and I don't shy away from that. I'm just as responsible as anybody else. All we can do now is roll up our sleeves and go to work.”
