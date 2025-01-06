Jaguars' Trevor And Marissa Lawrence Announce Birth of First Child
There is a new Jacksonville Jaguars fan.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced the birth of their first child on Monday; Shae Lynn Lawrence.
The couple, who has been married since April 2021, have been pillars in the Jacksonville community since Lawrence was drafted with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
"Really excited. Obviously, first kid, so that's exciting, and then having a girl, it's new territory. So, we're really excited. Due in January, so it's the last training camp without a baby," Lawrence said over the summer. "I'm going to enjoy the more calmness that there is now I’m sure than what it will be like next year. But we're really pumped and excited for our first kid."
Lawrence, who signed a contract extension with the Jaguars last offseason, just wrapped up his fourth season with the franchise. Lawrence ended the year on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury he sustained a Week 9; an injury that eventually required surgery.
"Obviously, a couple of things: his health is probably the most important. The reason for IR is not the injury from Sunday [concussion]. It’s not that. It’s more the shoulder. Listen, where we are in our season, the chance for him to get healthy right now as he looks into the offseason and next season as well, getting healthy," former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after Lawrence was placed on injured reserve after Week 12.
"Obviously, the injury on Sunday doesn’t help, right? But it’s just, I think, the right decision right now to go ahead and just shut him down and let him get fully healed. Clear the protocol first, obviously, and then tackle the other injury later on. That’s our main focus right now is to make sure he’s 100 percent and getting healthy and getting himself ready for the offseason.”
Lawrence will now enter his fifth offseason looking to recover from the injuries and the losses of the 2024 season, but he will now do so as a first-time father. Expect to see one more No. 16 jersey in the crowd at EverBank Stadium in the years to come moving forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.