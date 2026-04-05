3 Things We Have Learned About the Jaguars Before the Draft
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Draft is set to be the biggest event of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason, and for good reason.
With 11 draft picks on hand, general manager James Gladstone can make some big moves to a roster that just kept Travon Walker long-term. So, what all have we learned from the Jaguars ahead of the draft? We break it down below.
They love their running backs
The Jaguars clearly are doing more than expecting for the running game to improve this season. They are demanding it. With that said, it certainly seems like the Jaguars are set to keep their running back group as-is when it comes to the draft after the signing of Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Between him, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr., the Jaguars have enough weapons in the backfield to take a big leap with the running game. Liam Coen will need a more efficient running attack next year, but everything the Jaguars have done has indicated they believe in this current group.
James Gladstone isn't done yet
James Gladstone wasn't done this time last season, and he likely isn't done this time around either. It has been two very different offseasons, with the Jaguars signing double digits free agents last season but only one free agent this offseason. Still, Gladstone added several players post-draft last year and that should be expected to continue.
The following players were all picked up by the Jaguars after the draft last year: Emmanuel Ogbah, Duwane Smoot, Dennis Gardeck, Tim Patrick, and Jakobi Meyers. Look for Gladstone and the Jaguars to keep swinging this offseason.
They know who their core pieces are
When Gladstone and the Jaguars signed Walker to his new deal, they once again made it clear that they do not let their core pieces leave. If the Jaguars have designated you as one of their foundational pieces moving forward, than you can rest assured that they will do everything in their power to keep them in the fold.
When it comes to the Jaguars and the drat, this means that you likely do not have to project for them to try to draft future replacements for the likes of Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, and Anton Harrison. The Jaguars have already made it clear that each player is a key piece of the future, and we should not expect them to operate any differently later this month.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley