3 Things We Have Learned About the Jaguars Before the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Draft is set to be the biggest event of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason, and for good reason.

With 11 draft picks on hand, general manager James Gladstone can make some big moves to a roster that just kept Travon Walker long-term. So, what all have we learned from the Jaguars ahead of the draft? We break it down below.

They love their running backs

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars clearly are doing more than expecting for the running game to improve this season. They are demanding it. With that said, it certainly seems like the Jaguars are set to keep their running back group as-is when it comes to the draft after the signing of Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Between him, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr., the Jaguars have enough weapons in the backfield to take a big leap with the running game. Liam Coen will need a more efficient running attack next year, but everything the Jaguars have done has indicated they believe in this current group.

James Gladstone isn't done yet

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

James Gladstone wasn't done this time last season, and he likely isn't done this time around either. It has been two very different offseasons, with the Jaguars signing double digits free agents last season but only one free agent this offseason. Still, Gladstone added several players post-draft last year and that should be expected to continue.

The following players were all picked up by the Jaguars after the draft last year: Emmanuel Ogbah, Duwane Smoot, Dennis Gardeck, Tim Patrick, and Jakobi Meyers. Look for Gladstone and the Jaguars to keep swinging this offseason.

They know who their core pieces are

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When Gladstone and the Jaguars signed Walker to his new deal , they once again made it clear that they do not let their core pieces leave. If the Jaguars have designated you as one of their foundational pieces moving forward, than you can rest assured that they will do everything in their power to keep them in the fold.

When it comes to the Jaguars and the drat, this means that you likely do not have to project for them to try to draft future replacements for the likes of Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, and Anton Harrison. The Jaguars have already made it clear that each player is a key piece of the future, and we should not expect them to operate any differently later this month.