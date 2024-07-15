Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Falls 8 Spots in ESPN's QB Rankings
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has plenty of doubters entering the 2024 season, largely because the quarterback and team didn't take the step forward anyone expected last year.
Regardless of the context of Lawrence's struggles, which featured four different injuries and the first missed start of his career, there is no doubt that expectations weren't met by Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense last year.
As a result of those failed expectations, Lawrence took a big tumble in this year's ESPN poll of up to 80 NFL scouts, coaches and executives on who the NFL's best quarterbacks are. After being ranked No. 8 in the same poll last year, Lawrence fell to No. 16 this year and ranked behind the likes of Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts, and Kirk Cousins.
"Surprisingly, last year's No. 8 quarterback fell eight spots in the voting. Turnovers are the primary issue: He has 60 through three seasons, including a league-high 21 last year (14 interceptions, seven fumbles) -- though team sources caution he barely practiced over the last two months of the season due to various injuries that he attempted to tough out.- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
"I think people are tired of waiting on him," an AFC scout said. "I do think he'll put it all together eventually. He should be in the top 10." Added a veteran NFL personnel evaluator: "He's going to be a little streaky and have moments where he disappears, but when he gets hot, Jacksonville is dangerous."
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last month, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.