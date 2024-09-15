Jaguars vs. Browns Live Game Thread
JACKSONVILLE, Flor. -- The Jaguars look to put a tally in the win column for the first time in 2024 with their season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars played a promising half of football in their Week 1 tilt with the Miami Dolphins, but a costly turnover and self-inflicted mistakes cost them in a 20-17 defeat. The Browns were dominated by the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener, 33-17.
Injuries will play a role in this game. The Jaguars are without their best cornerback, Tyson Campbell, and nickel Darnell Savage, another big contributor. The Browns don't have one of their top receiving targets in tight end David Njoku.
Staff Predictions:
John Shipley: Jaguars, 17-10
"This game should simply come down to who makes fewer self-inflicted mistakes.
The Jaguars fumbled away a chance to steal one on the road against the Miami Dolphins, but this week they are playing a weaker passing game and a scheme and offensive line that should allow them to get after the quarterback.
As for the Jaguars offense, they should lean on the defense this week and play a form of ball control. The Jaguars were able to run the ball at times last week and they should lean back into it this week, giving Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne a chance to put this game away."
Michael France: Jaguars, 27-10
"This Browns team has a very competent defense, but offense is the name of the game, and their attack is weak. No Nick Chubb makes life hard for everyone, and Deshaun Watson's brutal 2024 debut is just the beginning.
Edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker could have a day against Watson, who was sacked six times in Week 1. I don't see the run game for the Browns getting started with the way the Jaguars' front seven was flying to the ball against a far superior Miami Dolphins team.
Offensively, the Jaguars want to be more consistent. If they are, and I think they will be, look for a running back duo in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, which is just too much for the Browns. Trevor Lawrence has ample weapons, which should make things interesting."
Ezekiel Trezevant: Jaguars, 24-17
The Jaguars have every right to feel like they should be 1-0 right now, but they have no one to blame but themselves for being 0-1. They return home to play a Browns team that may have deep-rooted roster issues and struggled nearly the entire first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may or may not be physically and mentally broken, which could help the Jaguars’ efforts to walk away with a victory. However, it will still be a challenging matchup as the Browns’ defense could be an equalizer.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's game:
TV: CBS47 / NFL+
Venue: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. EST/ 10:00 a.m. PST
Radio: 92.5 FM / 1010XL / 99.9 FM / Sirius XM
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
