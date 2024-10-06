Jaguars vs. Colts Live Game Thread
JACKSONVILLE, Flor. -- The winless Jacksonville Jaguars will look to avoid sinking to an 0-5 record against the 2-2 Indianapolis Colts, their bitter AFC South rival.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars simply cannot lose this game. Head coach Doug Pederson's seat is about as hot as it gets and he could find himself out of a job should the Jaguars lose. That goes for general manager Trent Baalke, too.
The Jaguars will have two key pieces on defense back, safety Darnell Savage and edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen. It will come down to offensive execution, though, which has been the downfall of this Jaguars team all season.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley predicted a 23-16 Jaguars victory.
"As things stand today, either result may not be too much of an issue for a Jaguars defense that has been reeling in recent weeks but is also now getting healthier," Shipley wrote. "Offensively, the Jaguars at least have history on their side. The offense has played well in all four games against the Colts under Doug Pederson, largely because the Jaguars' scheme has typically been the perfect foil for the Colts' defense.
"This feels like a game the Jaguars need to take control of. With their season spiraling after an 0-4 start, they need some way to find a break and get over the hump and get things back on track. Sometimes it only takes one win. The Jaguars need to make that this week."
Here's how you can watch Sunday's game:
TV: CBS
Venue: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. EST
Catch the Jaguars Week 5 game locally on CBS (WJAX). Spero Dedes is on play-by-play, Adam Archuleta will be analyst and the sideline reporter will be Aditi Kinkhabwala. If you are out of market, you can still watch the Jaguars play the Colts on NFL+.
Radio: 1010 AM/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
You can listen to the game on 1010 AM and 92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio, the official Jaguars radio network partner. Radio talent includes Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst), Tony Boselli (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (field analyst).
The Jaguars will be wearing their "Prowler Throwback" uniforms to celebrate the franchise's 30th season. Tom Coughlin, the all-time winningest Jaguars head coach (and first) will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars at halftime.
At home against the Colts, the Jaguars are 13-10 and they hold an eight game win-streak dating back since 2015. Last year, the Jaguars beat the Colts both times, a 31-21 win on September 10th and a 37-20 victory on October 15th.
Under Pederson, the Jaguars are 8-5 against AFC South rivals. In four matchups, Pederson has only lost once to the Colts.
Be sure to follow with our live game updates.
