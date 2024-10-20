Jaguars vs. Patriots Live Game Thread
LONDON -- The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) are on the back end of a two game set in the NFL's London Games as they will battle a similarly struggling New England Patriots (1-5) team at Wembley Stadium. This game will reflect the identity of this Jaguars team and if this season has any hope.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars are one of four teams with the worst record in the NFL at 1-5 and the Patriots are right there with them. It has been an abysmal start to both seasons but the Jaguars had high expectations entering the season.
A win this week will at least give the Jaguars some hope and show that the season is not completely lost. They must take advantage of a Patriots team that is severely less talented and ranks in the bottom half of almost every statistical category on both sides of the ball.
First-year head coach Jared Mayo led the Patriots to a Week 1 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals and since then have lost five-straight games. They will also have rookie quarterback Drake Maye making just his second NFL start behind an offensive line that has allowed 23 sacks this season.
With a much more experienced quarterback, higher skilled offensive weapons, and two of the best edge rushers in the league on defense, the Jaguars outmatch the Patriots in almost every aspect of the game. They must put it on display this Sunday morning and find a way to their second win.
