Jaguars vs. Raiders Live Game Thread
Las Vegas -- The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) are playing their first-ever game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas today, taking on the Raiders (2-12) in a battle of the two of the NFL's most struggling teams.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
There will be a large focus on two top rookies entering Sunday's contest. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. are arguably the top rookies in the NFL in 2024, with each pacing the rest of the crowd in terms of receiving stats.
"He’s a really good athlete. Great body position in space and he has a knack of, without putting his body on the DB when he’s the receiver, getting out open," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week about Bowers.
"They do a good job getting him the ball. Really talented player and all, and he’s a good blocker too. He’ll turn a guy and they’ll get some runs behind him, so yeah, he’s playing really good football.”
Can the Jaguars do what few other defenses have done this season and limit Bowers? Can Thomas continue his red-hot streak and make even more game-changing plays for Mac Jones and the rest of the Jaguars' offense?
Then there is the matter of the 2025 NFL Draft. The loser of today's game could be on a crash-course for a top-three pick, while the winner may be losing out on a top prospect.
Those are the questions being asked ahead of today's kickoff. And in just a few hours, we will have our answer as the Jaguars and Raiders meet with major implications for the 2025 NFL Draft at stake.
Be sure to follow with our live game updates.
