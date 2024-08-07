Jaguars Waive Adam Gotsis, Gregory Junior
The Jacksonville Jaguars churned their roster on Tuesday, waiving long-time defensive lineman Adam Gotsis and waiving former 2022 draft pick Gregory Junior.
Junior was waved with an injury designation and will revert to the team's injured reserve list if he is not claimed. If this happens, then Junior will miss the rest of the 2024 season after injuring his knee during Saturday's stadium practice.
Gotsis is likely the victim of a deep defensive line room, with the Jaguars adding Arik Armstead, Maason Smith, and Jordan Jefferson alone this offseason.
“One of the things you're going to see that's going to be different – and this is what we did in Philly when I was there with Jim Schwartz – you’re going to see eight guys in that defensive line," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.
"You're going to see more rotational. You're going to see guys in and out of that, different combinations of guys, moving guys around. Will they get opportunities to rush the passer? Of course, we're going to put our best pass rushers on the field when the time comes. But when you're talking normal-down distance, you're going to see a different combination of guys."
In addition to waiving Gotsis and Junior, the Jaguars signed safety Adrian Amos and defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall.
Marshall was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round (207th overall) of the 2021 Draft. He appeared in four games as a rookie and totaled two tackles and one quarterback hit. Marshall also spent time on the practice squad with the Jets (2022) and Steelers (2022-23).
Amos, a fifth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft, is set to enter his 10th NFL season. After starting 56 games for the Bears in a four-year period, he signed with the Green Bay Packers and played alongside Darnell Savage as he started all 66 games he appeared in.
Amos spent last year with the New York Jets and Houston Texans, appearing in 11 games for the Jets and five games for the Jets.
In 10 seasons, Amos has appeared in 142 games and started 125. In that span, he has recorded 664 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 interceptions, and 48 pass breakups. Amos will now have a few weeks to make an impression on the Jaguars' staff as he pushes for a spot on the 53-man roster.