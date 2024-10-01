Jaguars' Week 4 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:
Offense (58 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 58 (100%)
LG Ezra Cleveland: 58 (100%)
C Mitch Morse: 58 (100%)
RG Brandon Scherff: 58 (100%)
RT Anton Harrison: 58 (100%)
QB Trevor Lawrence: 58 (100%)
WR Gabe Davis: 46 (79%)
WR Christian Kirk: 45 (78%)
WR Brian Thomas: 44 (76%)
TE Brenton Strange: 42 (72%)
RB Travis Etienne: 30 (52%)
TE Luke Farrell: 27 (47%)
RB Tank Bigsby: 17 (29%)
WR Parker Washington: 14 (24%)
RB D'Ernest Johnson: 12 (21%)
WR Devin Duvernay: 6 (10%)
WR Tim Jones: 5 (9%)
TE Josiah Deguara: 2 (3%)
- Tank Bigsby genuinely needs more snaps. He had the Jaguars' first- and third-longest plays of the day but still has a somewhat limited role because he does not play on many passing downs. He has been the Jaguars' best running back this season.
- Josiah Deguara played two snaps after being added to the active roster. The Jaguars have their tight end depth chart set with Brenton Strange and Luke Farrell, but perhaps Deguara sees an expanded role if Evan Engram misses another game.
- Brian Thomas Jr. finished third in snaps among the receivers but finished first in yards and yards per route run by a wide margin. He should play even more than he does.
Defense (75 snaps)
FS Antonio Johnson: 75 (100%)
CB Ronald Darby: 75 (100%)
FS Andre Cisco: 75 (100%)
CB Montaric Brown: 74 (99%)
LB Chad Muma: 71 (95%)
LB Ventrell Miller: 63 (84%)
DE Travon Walker: 61 (81%)
CB Jarrian Jones: 46 (61%)
DL Arik Armstead: 41 (55%)
DE Josh Hines-Allen: 39 (52%)
DL DaVon Hamilton: 35 (47%)
DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 34 (45%)
DL Maason Smith: 33 (44%)
LB Yasir Abdullah: 29 (39%)
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter: 22 (29%)
SS Daniel Thomas: 16 (21%)
DL Tyler Lacy: 16 (21%)
CB Christian Braswell: 7 (9%)
CB De'Antre Prince: 1 (1%)
- Daniel Thomas had an expanded role on defense this week, with the Jaguars going with more three-safety looks. This could be something to track when Andrew Wingard returns in a few weeks,
- Maason Smith finished as one of the Jaguars' highest-graded players per Pro Football Focus and played a season-high in snaps. The Jaguars are putting more on his plate.
- Antonio Johnson has been the ironman of the Jaguars' defense this season. He has played every single snap in all four games and has already played 111 more snaps than he played in 13 games last season.
