Jaguars' Week 5 Win Attributed to Unlikely Unit?
The Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game after starting 0-4. For the first time this season, the Jaguars found a way not to beat themselves, leading to a victory. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson credited the offensive line with a successful last two weeks.
“This is the second week in a row our O-line has played good as a unit,” Pederson said. “Listen, it's been the same five guys now, right? So, when I say there's continuity keeping those five together, there's continuity, and they start learning to play together, and that's what you're seeing.
“I think these last couple of weeks, you're seeing that. It was just a great game by those guys again today. They do have a good pass rush. I know they're missing some guys.
“But still, even their second guys that come in can get after the pass. I thought our guys did a good job there, and in the run game as well. So, there's consistency with playing together and working through your issues that helped us win this game today.”
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the play of an offensive line varies each season, depending on how many new players are on the unit. The veteran quarterback said the center position is arguably the most critical on the line and credited Jaguars center Mitch Morse with a job well done.
“I think it depends on the year, the amount of new players you have. Really, it's mainly Mitch [C Mitch Morse], who is the only new guy up front. But center is an important position. They run the ship up there.
“A lot of communication. A lot goes into that position. It's a tough, tough position. So, I think he's done a great job. I think the guys, honestly, this whole year, have done a good job protecting me. It's the NFL.
Lawrence noted that it is hard for any offensive line to play well every week, but he is grateful he has performed well recently. Against the Colts, the Jaguars' offensive line did not allow any sacks for the first time all season, and the Jaguars won the game.
“It's never going to be perfect,” Lawrence said. “You're going to get hit sometimes playing quarterback in this league. That happens. There are really good defensive linemen and linebackers and other guys on the other side of the ball that are trying to hit you.
“Today, that didn't happen at all. I don't really remember – I don't think I got hit, really. Hats off to those guys.
“It doesn't surprise me at all, but it's cool to see it happen and to be back there and just have the confidence of the group in front of you that they're going to do their job well and keep you clean, and you have the time to distribute the ball and get it downfield, and we have a shot.
“So, it takes all of that to be able to pull off some of the plays we did today because you’ve got to have the time to do it, guys have to get open on the outside, you've got to make the throw. A lot of things go into it. Everybody did a good job of focusing on their part.”
