Jets Hand Jaguars 11th Loss on Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars took on the New York Jets in Week 15. The battle for the fourth win for both the Jaguars and Jets started off well for the Jaguars.
In 13 plays of the drive and a few beneficial penalty plays against the Jets, Mac Jones found Brian Thomas Jr for the game’s first score. After getting no receptions early in Week 14, Jones ensured he found the Jaguars’ star wide receiver.
The Jets wouldn't stay down for long, though, as they put together a successful first drive of their game and matched the Jaguar's touchdown with a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. The two-star wide receivers of the game started their games off well.
The first-quarter score would stay put, 7-7, with neither team adding another touchdown before the end of the first. The Jets would obtain possession of the football going into the second quarter but would be unable to move the football down the field, punting it away.
The Jaguar's main drive of the second quarter was with an impressive push down to the Jet's endzone, but the Jet's defense came through when New York needed it. The 18-play drive for the Jaguars, the most plays in a drive resulting in a score for the Jaguars this year, and 11:07 of possession time led to a field goal, 10-7 Jaguars before the Jets got the ball before the two-minute warning mark.
The Jaguars would force the Jets to punt the ball away for the second time in the first half of the game, a change on what Jacksonville's defense has been used to this season. The Jaguars would also formulate another good drive to get into field goal position once more, putting up an extra three-point cushion going into halftime. 13-7 Jacksonville.
The Jet's offense marched down to the Jaguar's red zone, but again, the Jaguar's defense came into play. After sacking Rodgers for a loss of yards, the Jets crawled back into the game with a successful field goal. 13-10, the Jaguars still led.
The Jaguars did not want the Jets to keep clawing away, so every field goal the Jets put up to this point, the Jaguars matched. And they did once more, up by a touchdown again, the Jaguars padded their lead to 16-10.
Davanate Adams pushed the Jet's offense to the end zone, but the Jaguars caught a massive break as the referees reversed the touchdown decision. But they could only hold them off for a few seconds longer as the Jets took the lead on their seven-play 70-yard drive. 17-16 Jets.
Jones and the rest of the Jaguars offense, now down, were looking to get that lead back. But their hopes on the drive, after the Jets took the lead, were short-lived, as the Jets forced the Jaguars to punt the ball away, giving the Jets a good chance to extend their lead going into the fourth quarter.
Starting the fourth quarter, the Jets, with possession on fourth down, the Jaguars forced a punt. The Jaguars made sure they took their lead back on the backs of another Brian Thomas Jr touchdown; the Jaguars took the lead right back. 22-17 Jacksonville led with 11 minutes left in the game.
The bad luck would continue for the Jets, as wide receivers dropped what would have been touchdowns and a yanked field goal attempt, the Jaguars were in prime position to put this game away.
But the Jets, again with Rodgers finding Adams for a long touchdown, his second of the game, elevated the Jets into the lead while adding insult to injury by completing the two-point conversion. With 3:24 left in the game, the Jets grabbed the lead again, 25-22.
The field goal frenzy continued for the Jaguars, securing their fourth field goal of the game, tying the game at 25, all with less than two minutes. The Davanate Adams game continued for the Jets, as he once again found the best routes to get the Jets in enemy territory. Breece Hall finished the job, giving the Jets the lead 32-25 with 1:05 left.
Jones would go to work, trying to get the Jaguars a touchdown to get back in the game in less than a minute. Getting further down the field, Jones tossed an interception, ending the Jaguar's fight for a comeback.
Final score for Week 15: Jets 32, Jaguars 25.
