Key Member of Jaguars' Week 1 Opponent Announces Retirement
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 opponent is already set to look a bit different.
Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett -- who signed with the Dolphins on a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason -- officially announced his retirement on Saturday. This is especially pertinent information for the Jaguars considering the Dolphins placed their top two pass rushers on the Physically Unable to Perform list after season-ending injuries to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
While Phillips and Chubb can both be activated off the PUP at any time, there does seem to be a good chance that both could miss the Jaguars' Week 1 game vs. the Dolphins on Sept. 8. Barrett was signed Miami this season to offer a veteran presence in the event either misses time after Achilles and ACL injuries.
If Chubb and Phillips don't play, the Jaguars will likely face off against rookie pass-rusher Chop Robinson, the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Dolphins also drafted pass-rusher Mohamed Kamara in the fifth-round as additional pass-rush depth.
Considering the Jaguars may have to get into a track meet with the Dolphins in Ryan Nielsen's first game as defensive coordinator, Barrett's sudden retirement and the Dolphins' rash of injuries on the edge could prove to be a pivotal piece of the Jaguars' Week 1 contest.