'Let's Dominate': Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Reflects on New Deal as Camp Starts
The list of players getting the bag in Duval is one more strong as star cornerback Tyson Campbell secured a four-year extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal that was announced Tuesday night is valued at $76.5 million with $53.4 million guaranteed featuring a $16 million signing bonus.
After the first day of training camp, Campbell spoke of how it felt being able to focus on football. “Personally, when I woke up [Wednesday morning], I was like ‘it’s camp – let’s get it. Let’s have a healthy camp. Let’s dominate, and let’s get back to being myself’”.
The deal comes in a year when new defensive coordinator Rian Nielsen is utilizing a more aggressive scheme to highlight increased press coverage. While questions have been raised on how well Campbell will fit in this year’s defensive scheme, he is confident it will contribute to continued improvement to his game.
“I definitely feel like this scheme fits me. Being able to play press and mix a little zone in there just to be versatile [as] a corner who likes to be aggressive and make plays; I’m very fortunate to have a defense like this and great coaches around me helping me get better”.
At least one coach shared in the relief around concluding contract negations during Wednesday’s press conferences. Doug Pederson also spoke on what it meant to the organization to get Campbell, star pusher rusher Josh Hines-Allen, and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence all extended.
“It is great, and that’s a credit to [general manager] Trent [Baalke], the agents, and the players getting these things done. I guess you could call it a relief – it’s not hanging over us and I don’t have to answer all the questions. . . It’s great for all of us”.
With the moves by the Jags to assure their quarterback, top cornerback, leading pass rush, and defensive captain linebacker Foyesade Oluokun are all secured, the talk amongst the Duval Devout may turn to extending standout safety Andre Cisco.