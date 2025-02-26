Liam Coen Explains Why Jaguars Offense Will Run Through Brian Thomas Jr.
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded down and selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., they envisioned him being an impact player but not in the way it turned out. The former All-American and All-SEC wideout broke numerous franchise rookie records on the way to establishing himself as one of the best young skill players in the NFL as a rookie.
The Jaguars are in Indianapolis, Indiana for this week’s scouting combine along with every team in the league. As they look to establish and narrow down their targets for April’s draft, the team’s local media were able to speak with head coach Liam Coen on his plans with players such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Thomas.
During Tuesday’s press conference in Indianapolis, Coen discussed Thomas’ versatility along with what he can bring to the offense, calling him ‘dynamic.’
“He's so dynamic, being able to move him around, where you saw him at LSU, maybe not do some of those things, right?” Coen explained. “Where he was mostly outside, running more linear routes, vertical posts, some overs and then the stop.”
Coen also discussed Thomas’ development from being a vertical-specific player to a more dynamic and alignment versatile player that he is expected to be in his offense and in last year’s offense as well. He ended his answer by saying the offense will run through last year’s first round selection.
“Thee ability for him to snap down, get in the slot, be able to run some of the choice routes, looky routes, and then, oh, by the way, you can throw him a screen and he can go do something with it,” Coen said. “Our pass game will run through him, and super excited to get to work with him.”
This is high praise from the team’s new head coach on their young star receiver. Thomas is an exceptional player with high-end long speed to win on all three levels of the field. In Coen’s offense, he will indeed be an integral part to his system.
Coen may be known for his work with Will Levis at Kentucky, Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, and Baker Mayfield in Tampa. However, he has a history of working with quality playmakers such as Wan’Dale Robinson, Mike Evans, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, and now Thomas. It’s reasonable to expect another productive season from No. 7.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.