Three Prospects to Watch for the Jaguars at the NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine has officially arrived. For many teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, this is their version of winter meetings that Major League Baseball does in the middle of their offseason only this time they are in one area to get a view at the future of the league. Over 300-plus prospects will be participating in this week’s combine.
Jacksonville has several needs on the roster following their 4-13 campaign that led the way for the team to hire Liam Coen and James Gladstone as their new head coach and general manager, respectively. This week’s combine and their interviews with numerous prospects will give them an idea on who they could potentially draft in late April.
With that in mind, let’s look at a few prospects fans should keep an eye on this week in Indianapolis, Indiana.
LSU OL Will Campbell
This may be the player who may have the most eyeballs trained on him during the week. Campbell is arguably the top offensive lineman in the NFL Draft and was a stalwart on the left side for LSU since his freshman year. However, the Jaguars may be one of the many teams inside the first 15 selections that will keep a keen eye on his arm length measurements.
Campbell has looked to have shorter arms on film, which may lead to a move inside to guard where his potential might be the most potent. 33-inch arms are the minimum adequate arm length for offensive tackles in the league and if Campbell were to measure just under that, the guard talk will intensify.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
If Travis Hunter was specifically a wide receiver, Will Johnson would be the unquestioned No. 1 cornerback in the NFL Draft. His technique in coverage and tackling ability in run support make him an easy projection to the next level. However, there are some concerns that he may not be as fast as some hope.
Johnson had some inconsistencies last season but he remains a highly-regarded prospect. One thing teams will be paying attention to this week is his 40-yard dash time as he may not be the fastest player on the field by any stretch. If Johnson runs in the 4.4s, he’ll likely make himself a top-10 selection but if not, his range could be anywhere in the first 20 picks.
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan
In the latest Jaguars On SI mock draft, McMillan was projected to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall. This may be a controversial possibility but it’s one that could be on the table this week, especially if McMillan has a good testing day and interviews in Indianapolis.
McMillan has a frame similar to Mike Evan in Tampa Bay but his route running and separation consistency is lacking. Keep an eye on the passing drills, especially with how the former All-American breaks down at the top of route stems and the sharpness in his routes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.