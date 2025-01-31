The Different World Liam Coen Wants the Jaguars to Live In
For Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, his new squad is a canvas.
As Coen navigates the early part of his first tenure as an NFL head coach, he will be able to put his stamp, personality and spin on what he wants the franchise to look like on and off the field. And it is there where Coen will do his most important work.
"I mean, when you have an opportunity, I'm not saying it's a blank canvas by any means, but it's a canvas, and it's a canvas that you can go work with and put time and investment in, and it's not so far away. I think you guys all know that sitting here," Coen said on Monday.
The most critical part of the Jaguars' turnaround under Coen won't be simple X's and O's and improving offensively and defensively.
Those are important, of course. But more important is how Coen guides the Jaguars to finally getting out of their own way. After an NFL-record 10 one-score losses in 2024, Coen needs the Jaguars to learn how to not give games away.
"How can we go from beating ourselves and losing games to ultimately going to take care of ourselves, play clean football and go win and give ourselves opportunities to win games and not lose them," Coen said.
"We get beat, we get beat. That's gonna happen. but to go lose them versus being an opportunity to go win them. That's a different world."
Coen and the Jaguars expect to win games quickly, using the sheer fact that they were so close so many times in the past two seasons. Now, it will be up to Coen to prove if he is the coach who can finally get the Jaguars over the hump and out of their own way.
“I mentioned to this to the guys, this isn't a four-win team. Yes, that is the record, but this is not a four-win team," Coen said on Monday.
"How do we go from winning games to not losing them? I think that's something we've got to address. That has got to be in our veins, in our DNA: the culture of winning. I've learned it from the Los Angeles Rams and from a ton of other great organizations on how to go win football games. I think that's something that we have to start as a team, as a group and show how we're going to go do it.”
