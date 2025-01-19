Lions' Loss Could Have Big Impact on Jaguars' Head Coach Search
In a stunning turn of events, the Detroit Lions' season is over. Which now means the entire NFL coaching cycle is about to get a big boost.
Two of the most coveted coaches in the cycle are Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Most expected the Lions to advance to at least the Super Bowl; at worst, maybe the NFC title game.
Instead, the Lions season ended at the hands of the Washington Commanders. One of the NFL's most shocking results could now have major implications on each team's head coach search, especially teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears.
Had the Lions won, these three teams would have waited until next week to talk to Johnson and Glenn in person. For teams hoping to land one of the two big-time head coach prospects, this would have meant potentially putting the results of their search on hold for a whole week-plus.
In a system designed by the NFL to keep assistant coaches dialed into their playoff chances, Glenn and Johnson were expected to not be able to speak to teams for a longer period than anyone imagined. Now, they are able to interview and even sign with teams as early as this week.
Had the Lions won, the Jaguars' search would have likely been stagnated a bit time-wise. The same goes for the Bears, who are clearly in the hunt for Johnson, and the Raiders, who have both Johnson and Glenn on their radar.
Look for this year's hiring cycle to potentially kick into super drive this week. Once one domino falls, the next one is not far behind. When Johnson and Glenn pick their next destinations, they will put the onus on the rest of the NFL to make their moves quickly.
Most in the NFL expected for this year's hiring cycle to last several more weeks. That is because most expected the Lions to go the complete distance. With the Lions now bounced from the playoffs, the NFL's eyes will be on Johnson and Glenn and where they coach next season.
News of the Jaguars' requesting second interviews will likely come in the coming days, and one can assume Johnson or Glenn -- or both -- will now be a part of it.
