REPORT: Aaron Glenn Gains Traction as Potential Jaguars HC
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former head coach Doug Pederson last week, signaling a change of direction for the organization. After two consecutive disappointing seasons, it was undoubtedly time for a change at the helm.
While the Jaguars' season was marred by injuries and poor performance, coaching was arguably the team's most pressing issue. The Jaguars' front office plans to address that as soon as possible with their head coaching hire. So far, the Jaguars have 10 candidates in their interviewing pool and they are knocking off the interviews one by one as they continue to march through the offseason.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is officially on the Jaguars' radar to become their next head coach.
This just days after Jaguars legend Fred Taylor expressed hope that Glenn would be the team's choice.
“You mentioned a couple of potential landing spots for Aaron Glenn. Sounds like the Jaguars are very much in play as well," Rapoport said. "I’m not going to say he is going to have his choice of places, but he is certainly going to have options among the Saints, the Jets, and the Jaguars.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke explained the intricacies of finding a new head coach after the previous two failed.
"This is a situation where you go out, and you pick the best person you can pick," Baalke said. "You go to work. You roll up your sleeves and go to work. Nobody has a crystal ball. Mistakes are made all the time in this business, and you’ve got to self-correct.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan clarified exactly what it is he is looking for in the team's next head coach. It is evident that after years of losing, few things matter more to Khan and the Jaguars' front office, than winning.
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well," Khan said. "We want
him to win."
While Khan is determined to win more games moving forward, he and Baalke must supply their next head coach with quality talent that translates to the football field and not just a team that looks good on paper.
