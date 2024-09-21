Look For Big Change in Jaguars' Play Against Bills
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive struggles in 2024 are the biggest storyline so far. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence acknowledged the team's ineffectiveness in a quote that has been hammered home by the media.
Part of the issue was tempo. Head coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that when the team went up-tempo against the Cleveland Browns, the offense seemed to click more.
He said on Monday that changes would come in practice throughout the week. Tempo would be key.
"You can simplify as much as you want, but it doesn't change the fact that you’ve got to start fast, right?" Pederson had said. "I mean, that just goes without saying. There just has to be an awareness. Just a sense of urgency by everybody, the entire football team really, when we head into these games."
For offensive coordinator Press Taylor, sticking to Pederson's words it the right move. Simplicity and urgency, keep things moving. Move the ball.
"You're taking out the details, whatever those types of eye candy would be for just lining up and playing, and gaining your advantage now by playing fast, trying to simplify the defensive schemes," Taylor told the reporters on Friday. "You tend to do things that you do well, and then we've kind of got a system built that we can communicate fairly quickly and still do a lot of different things that we do well in that system. Part of it is being efficient. You don't want to just go tempo on second-and-15, when you lose five yards, doesn't really do a benefit to jump on the ball and keep playing. So, sometimes when you hit a big play or you get a little bit of momentum, you want to stay on the ball, and you want to kind of build that momentum out a little bit.”
Despite playing with urgency, the Jaguars will be treating this game like any other.
"This is a good team," Lawrence said. "This is a team, you look at the last handful of years, it's always one of the better teams in the AFC and in the NFL. That's a team we want to be moving forward. When people think of the Jags, you want to think of a team that is one of the best teams in the NFL, that is a top contender in the AFC. We understand the matchup and the team we're playing and what it's going to take to beat a really good team in Buffalo. We're looking forward to the opportunity, but we're not making it more than what it is. Every game is important. We have to just attack every week, like we've said before.”
The stakes are high, regardless. If the Jaguars lose, it gives them an 0-3 hole with a tough division matchup in Houston the following week.
