Media Slams Jaguars After Mistake-Filled Week 2 Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking body blows from all corners of the ring.
After a troubling Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns at home, the Jaguars have seen their stock drop across multiple national platforms this week.
Perhaps the most passionate outcry against the Jaguars after an 18-13 loss came from The Ringer's Bill Simmons, who lashed out at the Jaguars after their second self-inflicted loss in as many weeks.
"This is the dumbest team in the league. It's enraged me that I bet on them today. They took the stupid up seven notches in this game," Simmons boasted.
"First of all, Cleveland was 2-for-14 on third-down and won. Cleveland had 13 penalties for 100 yards and still won. Jacksonville had first-and-goal from the two and settled for a field goal. Jacksonville had first-and-goal from the 19 inside the red-zone, field goal missed. First-and-goal from the six, touchdown. 2nd-and-goal from, went backwards and kicked a field goal. This is the stupidest team you have ever watched."
While Simmons clearly was a bit over-the-top in his summarization of the Jaguars' issues, there is no questioning the Jaguars have done it to themselves. The Jaguars had plenty of chances to win in Week 2, and the same could be said for the Jaguars' Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Until the Jaguars start winning again, they are going to see the hits keep coming. And Simmons isn't their only critic, with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence giving just as critical of an assessment after the game.
“Yeah, I mean, we suck right now, so I'm pretty shocked. Obviously, we had a great off-season, great training camp, and we've got to figure it out. We know we've got a good group, we've got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we're not," Lawrence said after Sunday's loss.
"Defense is playing their ass off the last two weeks. If a team doesn't score more than 20 points, we should win every week. We can't finish in the red zone today, too many mistakes, getting in and out of the huddle, communication wasn't good. It's a lot of things. Fortunately, or unfortunately it's what pisses you off after the game, a lot of it we control. We control it but we're not doing it right. Until we do it right, it's a different story. We know the things we've got to work on and we've got to find a rhythm as an offense. Too many good players to perform like that, really the last two weeks.”
